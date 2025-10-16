'GITEX Tech-cation 2026' to be world’s largest AI, tech event: Sheikh Mohammed

The event will take place from December 7 to 11 at Dubai Expo City next year, under the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed that 'GITEX Tech-cation 2026' become the world’s largest event dedicated to technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative reflects Dubai’s ambition to expand the legacy of GITEX Global, which has grown into one of the world’s most influential technology exhibitions.

Sheikh Mohammed’s directive positions GITEX Tech-cation as a new milestone in Dubai’s innovation agenda, designed to reshape the global landscape for technology events and consolidate the emirate’s role as a leading destination for digital investment and emerging technologies.

The initiative further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision to lead the next wave of digital transformation and AI-driven economic growth.

As part of the first steps, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) — the event’s organiser — has signed a strategic partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to enhance and promote the inaugural edition of GITEX Tech-cation at the citywide level.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.