'GITEX Tech-cation 2026' to be world’s largest AI, tech event: Sheikh Mohammed

New Dubai Expo City event aims to make UAE a global hub for AI, innovation, and investment
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed that 'GITEX Tech-cation 2026' become the world’s largest event dedicated to technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
The event will take place from December 7 to 11 at Dubai Expo City next year, under the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.
Sheikh Mohammed’s directive positions GITEX Tech-cation as a new milestone in Dubai’s innovation agenda, designed to reshape the global landscape for technology events and consolidate the emirate’s role as a leading destination for digital investment and emerging technologies.
The initiative reflects Dubai’s ambition to expand the legacy of GITEX Global, which has grown into one of the world’s most influential technology exhibitions.
As part of the first steps, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) — the event’s organiser — has signed a strategic partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to enhance and promote the inaugural edition of GITEX Tech-cation at the citywide level.
The partnership will coordinate logistics, tourism promotion, and investment engagement to ensure the event attracts global technology leaders, startups, and investors.
With the launch of GITEX Tech-cation 2026, Dubai aims to set a new benchmark for international tech gatherings, driving collaboration in AI, robotics, advanced computing, and smart city innovations.
The initiative further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision to lead the next wave of digital transformation and AI-driven economic growth.
