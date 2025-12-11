TradeQuo joins Insights Success Media as title sponsor for Global Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026

Offering ultra-low spreads, fast withdrawals, no hidden fees and high execution standards
Dubai: Insights Success Media Tech LLC announced today that TradeQuo will serve as its title sponsor for the Global Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026. The international ceremony takes place on January 24, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – M Square Hotel & Residences.
The event will be graced by the presence of the chief guest, Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of the Bu Abdullah Group. It will bring together global business executives, innovators, and decision-makers for a one-day leadership summit focused on cross-industry collaboration and acknowledgment of revolutionary performance.
TradeQuo has partnered with Insights Success Media alongside Insights Excellence Awards to expand the program’s international reach, strengthening its role in recognizing excellence and leadership across the global financial industry.
TradeQuo is a multi-licensed and award-winning broker focused on transparency, innovation, and strong regulatory foundations. The broker recently obtained a UAE license as part of its expansion across the GCC and wider MENA region, reinforcing its commitment to operating within trusted regulatory frameworks.
Operating under a No Markup model, TradeQuo offers competitive trading conditions, including ultra-low spreads, fast withdrawals, zero hidden fees, and high execution standards. Transparency remains central to its approach, supported by a proof of funds audited by certified auditing firms.
“Our mission is to make trading fair, transparent, and accessible. Partnering with a platform that recognizes leaders driving positive change reflects these values,” said Patrick Czerka, Founder and CEO of TradeQuo and the creator of SocialTrading.AI, a project designed to make trading accessible even for traders without deep market knowledge.
TradeQuo delivers a secure, multi-asset trading platform built on advanced technology, real-time execution, and user-focused design to meet the needs of global traders.
The Global Excellence & Leadership Awards honors achievements across technology, finance, healthcare, real estate, sustainability, education, media, and entrepreneurship. Award recipients will have the advantage of visibility through Insights Success Media's international network, which reaches more than 500,000 professionals and 1.5 million subscribers across 45 countries.
The summit aims offer strategic networking opportunities for CEOs, founders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to exchange insights and explore collaborative ventures across borders.
"The Global Excellence & Leadership Awards represent our commitment to recognising leaders who are shaping the future of their industries. Partnering with Trade Quo Global allows us to amplify this mission and create a truly international platform where innovation, excellence, and transformative leadership converge," says Manish Bansal, Founder and Managing Director of Insights Success Media.
