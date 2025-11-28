The VAT Consultant to co-sponsor Global Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026 in Dubai

Full-day networking and recognition event set for January in Dubai
Dubai: Insights Success announced today the Global Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026, a comprehensive recognition program celebrating achievement across 20 industry sectors. Co-hosted by The VAT Consultant, the event will take place on January 24, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai, bringing together business leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across the globe.
The VAT Consultant is a leading advice organization that provides value-added tax compliance, strategic tax planning, and financial consulting services throughout the Gulf area and globally. The organization is a valued partner to enterprises who are looking to improve their tax strategy while remaining fully compliant, thanks to its extensive experience which assisting businesses in navigating complicated regulatory environments.
As Co-Host of the Global Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026, the organization exhibits its dedication to recognizing and advancing corporate excellence, innovation, and professional standards across all industries. The firm's involvement ensures that participants have access to industry-leading organizations as well as specialized expertise, which fosters business growth and sustainability.
The 2026 awards program includes 20 unique categories that highlight essential aspects of the contemporary corporate scene. Honorees will be recognized in the Business Leadership & Excellence, Technology & Innovation, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Finance & Banking, and Manufacturing & Industrial categories.
Additional categories include Retail & E-Commerce, Energy & Sustainability, Hospitality & Tourism, Education & EdTech, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture & Agritech, Logistics & Supply Chain, Food & Beverage, Automotive & Mobility, Fashion & Lifestyle, Telecommunications & Connectivity, Legal & Professional Services, Nonprofit & Social Impact, and Startup & Entrepreneurial Excellence.
Each category recognizes firms and individuals making significant advances in their respective areas, ranging from revolutionary startups to established worldwide enterprises.
Unlike traditional evening ceremonies, the award presentations involve a full-day program focused on substantial networking and collaborative exchange. Participants will get the opportunity to connect with international corporate executives, investors, and innovators who are actively influencing the global economic climate.
The recognition continues beyond the January ceremony, thanks to Insights Success' international media network. Honorees receive sustained visibility across digital publications, press releases, executive interviews, and strategic media placements reaching over 500,000 readers and 1.5 million professionals across 45 countries.
Organizations chosen for recognition will receive access to a variety of benefits. Emerging firms will get visibility alongside established industry brands, while renowned enterprises will strengthen their market positioning and global credibility.
The recognition platform offers international media coverage in 45 countries, executive interviews, digital feature placements, strategic networking with industry leaders and investors.
Insights Success Media is an international B2B publishing platform operating across 45 countries that showcases visionary leadership and industry transformation. Through digital publications, executive forums, and awards programs, the company connects with business leaders and highlights their transformative achievements.
With over 500,000+ professional readers and 1.5 million subscribers worldwide, the organisation has established itself as a trusted voice in celebrating excellence across industries.
Event: Global Excellence & Leadership Awards 2026
Date: Friday, January 24, 2026
Time: Full-day program
Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai, UAE
Co-Sponsor: The VAT Consultant
Organizer: Insights Success in association with Insights Excellence Awards
For information about participation criteria, nomination processes, and event registration, visit www.insightsexcellenceawards.com.
