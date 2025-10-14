Edmondo Orlotti, Chief Growth Officer, Core42, said, “With the Core42 AI Cloud, we are delivering enterprise-ready accelerated computing on demand. By making these high-performance computing platforms available in a self-service model, enterprises, startups, developers, and government entities can access world-class compute power instantly. This launch combines speed, flexibility, and scale to accelerate innovation, and we are proud to debut the platform with NVIDIA accelerated computing, already the global benchmark for high-performance AI training and inference.”