Tabby launches Saudi AI factory using NVIDIA HGX systems

Tabby invests in NVIDIA HGX systems to host and train AI models locally
Dubai: Tabby, the GCC buy-now-pay-later and financial services platform, has committed to deploying NVIDIA’s HGX infrastructure to build its own AI “factory” in Saudi Arabia. The move aims to accelerate its AI roadmap while retaining data sovereignty and meeting regulatory constraints.
The company said it will initially use the systems to power AI tools across customer support, fraud detection, risk scoring and shopping personalisation. Locally hosted systems reduce latency and help ensure compliance with regional rules around data residency.
The investment arrives against a backdrop of intensifying interest in regional AI infrastructure. Saudi Arabia is already engaged with NVIDIA on AI factory partnerships and plans to host thousands of advanced GPUs as part of sovereign computing initiatives.
Tabby aimes to translate into differentiated user experiences and stronger risk controls. The firm already operates across the GCC with over 20 million registered users and more than 40,000 merchants in its network.
The move also highlights Tabby’s ambitions beyond its traditional BNPL roots. The fintech closed a $160 million Series E earlier this year at a $3.3 billion valuation and is reportedly preparing for an eventual IPO.
To deliver at scale, AI infrastructure must handle vast computational loads. NVIDIA’s HGX platform is engineered for high throughput, tightly coupled GPU clusters and maximum interconnect bandwidth, designed to run large AI and high-performance computing workloads.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox