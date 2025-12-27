Five cars to look forward to in 2026

These five upcoming models stand out for combining new technology with performance
With electrification gathering pace and manufacturers recalibrating their portfolios for the next phase of mobility, 2026 is shaping up to be a crucial year. From next-generation luxury EVs to performance flagships and adventure-ready electrics, these five upcoming models are worth watching, particularly for UAE buyers who value technology, prestige and everyday usability.
BMW’s future shifts decisively with the Neue Klasse architecture, and the all-electric i3 sedan will be its most important real-world test yet. Previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse concept (seen here), the new i3 will effectively serve as the electric counterpart to the next-generation 3 Series, sitting alongside internal-combustion variants rather than replacing them outright.
Built on a dedicated EV platform with 800-volt electrical architecture, the i3 promises faster charging, improved efficiency and a major leap in software integration. Series production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026, with a global debut expected earlier that year. For enthusiasts, BMW has also confirmed that the platform will underpin an all-electric M3, although that high-performance derivative will follow later. For the UAE, where the 3 Series remains a benchmark luxury sedan, the i3 could be a defining moment for BMW’s electric ambitions.
Genesis is preparing to crown its SUV lineup with a full-size, all-electric flagship, and the GV90 will be its most ambitious model to date. Previewed by the striking Neolun concept (seen here), the GV90 is expected to arrive as a three-row luxury SUV, aimed squarely at buyers who might otherwise consider a Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV or BMW iX7.
While Genesis has yet to release final specifications, the GV90 is widely expected to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive and a focus on ride comfort, refinement and interior craftsmanship — hallmarks of the brand’s recent products. Air suspension and advanced driver-assistance systems are likely, and the emphasis will be on serenity rather than outright sportiness. With large luxury SUVs continuing to dominate buyer preferences in the UAE, the GV90 could become Genesis’s most important regional launch yet when it arrives around 2026.
The Kia Telluride has been a runaway success globally, and the next-generation model is expected to broaden its appeal further with the introduction of electrification. Due to arrive as a 2027 model year vehicle but likely to go on sale in early 2026, the new Telluride is set to introduce a hybrid powertrain option alongside conventional petrol engines.
The move reflects Kia’s broader strategy of easing mainstream buyers into electrification without sacrificing practicality. Expect a more premium design direction, a tech-forward interior and improved efficiency — all of which should resonate in markets like the UAE, where large three-row SUVs remain family favourites.
Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division is preparing its most ambitious road car yet. The GR GT, developed alongside the GR GT3 race car, represents GR’s vision of a motorsport-bred flagship for the road. Although still in development, Toyota has confirmed that the GR GT will use a hybrid powertrain pairing a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor.
Positioned as a low-volume halo car rather than a mainstream model, the GR GT underscores Toyota’s commitment to performance even in an electrified era. While sales are expected later in the decade, 2026 should bring greater clarity, and possibly a production-ready reveal, making it one of the most intriguing performance cars on the horizon.
Jeep is redefining electric off-roading with the Recon, a fully electric SUV that stays true to the brand’s adventure ethos. Featuring removable doors, a power-retractable roof and Trail Rated capability, the Recon blends Wrangler-inspired character with a modern EV platform.
Designed with genuine off-road hardware, including locking differentials and aggressive tyres, the Recon will offer all-wheel drive as standard. Production is slated to begin ahead of its global rollout, with key markets — including the Middle East — expected to follow soon after its initial launch. For UAE buyers who want zero-emissions driving without giving up desert credibility, the Recon could be a compelling proposition.
Sony Thomas is a senior automotive journalist
