Five cars to look forward to in 2026

While Genesis has yet to release final specifications, the GV90 is widely expected to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive and a focus on ride comfort, refinement and interior craftsmanship — hallmarks of the brand’s recent products. Air suspension and advanced driver-assistance systems are likely, and the emphasis will be on serenity rather than outright sportiness. With large luxury SUVs continuing to dominate buyer preferences in the UAE, the GV90 could become Genesis’s most important regional launch yet when it arrives around 2026.