The motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made
A beloved South African radio and club DJ, Warrick Stock, known to fans as DJ Warras, was shot dead in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report on BBC.
Police said Stock, 40, was approached by three suspects in the city centre, one of whom opened fire before fleeing on foot. The motive for the attack remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.
Tributes have poured in from fans, colleagues, and political leaders. Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie described Stock as “a pure example of who we should be” and lamented his fearless voice, even when challenging authority. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Build One party, called his “brazen murder in broad daylight a shock for all South Africans.”
Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels (Mnet), praised Stock as a talented storyteller and passionate music lover whose “dedication to creativity left an indelible mark.” Mzansi Magic also acknowledged his charisma, warmth, and sharp wit, saying his legacy “will live on.”
South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized nation, has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with an average of 63 people killed each day between April and September, according to police data.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox