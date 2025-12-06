11 killed as gunmen storm hostel in Pretoria, South Africa

Local media reported that the shooting happened shortly after 4.15am, but police were only notified around 6am. By the time officers arrived, the attackers had fled.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), 25 people were shot in the attack. Eleven died at the scene while fourteen survivors were rushed to hospital for treatment. Among the victims were three minors — boys aged three and 12, and a 16-year-old girl. The remaining victims were adults.

Eleven people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed when gunmen stormed a hostel in the early hours of Saturday in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Police say the attack took place at an illegal shebeen inside the Saulsville Hostel, where a group had gathered to drink.

“We mobilised our resources immediately. Our detectives and the Serious and Violent Crime Unit are piecing together information on what may have triggered this shooting,” she said.

SAPS has launched a manhunt for three unidentified suspects believed to be involved. Forensic teams, ballistics experts and detectives have been deployed to gather evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events.

