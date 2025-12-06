GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

11 killed as gunmen storm hostel in Pretoria, South Africa

Children among victims as investigators piece together what led to the mass shooting

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

Eleven people, including a three-year-old boy, were killed when gunmen stormed a hostel in the early hours of Saturday in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Police say the attack took place at an illegal shebeen inside the Saulsville Hostel, where a group had gathered to drink.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), 25 people were shot in the attack. Eleven died at the scene while fourteen survivors were rushed to hospital for treatment. Among the victims were three minors — boys aged three and 12, and a 16-year-old girl. The remaining victims were adults.

Local media reported that the shooting happened shortly after 4.15am, but police were only notified around 6am. By the time officers arrived, the attackers had fled.

Manhunt under way

SAPS has launched a manhunt for three unidentified suspects believed to be involved. Forensic teams, ballistics experts and detectives have been deployed to gather evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, SAPS national spokesperson, told Independent Online (IOL) that specialised units are working to establish what led to the attack.

“We mobilised our resources immediately. Our detectives and the Serious and Violent Crime Unit are piecing together information on what may have triggered this shooting,” she said.

Mathe confirmed that at least three armed men entered the hostel and opened fire randomly on the group inside.

With inputs from agencies

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeAfrica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on December 3, 2025.

South Africa beat India by 4 wicket to level ODI series

2m read
India’s Hardik Pandya in action during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. He is tipped to succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s T20 captain.

Hardik Pandya returns as India’s T20 squad announced

1m read
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on December 3, 2025.

Virat Kohli delivers another masterclass in Ranchi

1m read
Shark kills one person, injures another in Australia

Shark kills one person, injures another in Australia

2m read