South Africa shooting: 10 killed as gunmen open fire at tavern, probe under way

Police say a manhunt is under way after a mass shooting

Police initially reported 10 deaths but later revised the toll downwards.
Johannesburg: Nine people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire at a tavern outside Johannesburg early Sunday, police said, marking the second such shooting in South Africa this month.

Ten more people were injured when around a dozen men attacked the tavern in Bekkersdal, a gold mining area about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the city, just before 1:00 am (2300 GMT). Police initially reported 10 deaths but later revised the toll downwards.

Attackers fled in vehicles

The attackers, travelling in two vehicles, “opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” a police statement said.

Among the dead was a driver for an online car-hailing service who had been outside the bar, provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana told SABC television. A manhunt for the suspects has been launched.

Previous deadly incidents

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised nation, continues to grapple with entrenched crime and corruption linked to organised networks. Shootings are common, often fueled by gang violence and competition between informal businesses, contributing to one of the world’s highest murder rates.

On December 6, gunmen stormed a hostel in Saulsville township near Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child. Police said that attack targeted an illegal alcohol-selling site.

While many South Africans own licensed firearms for personal protection, illegal guns remain widespread despite strict ownership laws. Police data show an average of 63 people were killed each day between April and September, with most deaths resulting from arguments, robberies, and gang violence.

In one of the deadliest incidents, 18 relatives were shot dead at a rural homestead in Eastern Cape province in September 2024.

