GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

South African DJ Warras killed in daylight shooting

The motive of the shooting remains unclear

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
DJ Warrick Stock
DJ Warrick Stock
Instagram

South African RJ and club DJ Warrick Stock, who is best known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in broad daylight in Johannesburg on Tuesday, reported BBC.

The 40-year-old was reportedly approached by three people, one of whom opened fire on him. The three suspects then ran away on foot. Stock also tried to get away, said police referencing CCTV footage, but then he fell down.


"It is alleged the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear and as yet, no one has been arrested.

Fred Kekana, the police chief, said the famous podcaster was shot at outside Zambesi House near Carlton Centre.

Stock had on him an unused firearm, he added.

Authorities called on eyewitnesses and the public to help capture the shooter.

"We know they walked a long distance after the shooting, and officers have been tracking them to determine their whereabouts," said Kekana.

His sister, Nicole Stock, told state-run SABC that the family was struggling to process his death. "I am in shock. I don't have words. I am shattered," she said.

"We know he was a voice for many people around the country. He spoke out bravely about issues not many people were willing to speak about. This is a tremendous loss."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

DJ Warras

Tributes pour in for popular South African DJ

1h ago1m read
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) and South Africa's Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela (C-R) react as they watch the Umzekelo cultural group perform upon his arrival at the OR Tambo International airport in Ekurhuleni on November 21, 2025 ahead of the G20 leader's Summit.

What to know about G20 summit in South Africa

4m read
The hit show editor was mauled fatally by a lion. The image is for illustrative purposes alone

How GOT editor was mauled to death by lion

2m read
Nana injured while subduing weapon-wielding intruder at home

K-pop star Nana fights off home intruder, injured

2m read