South African DJ Warras killed in daylight shooting

The motive of the shooting remains unclear
South African RJ and club DJ Warrick Stock, who is best known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in broad daylight in Johannesburg on Tuesday, reported BBC.
The 40-year-old was reportedly approached by three people, one of whom opened fire on him. The three suspects then ran away on foot. Stock also tried to get away, said police referencing CCTV footage, but then he fell down.
"It is alleged the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.
The motive of the shooting remains unclear and as yet, no one has been arrested.
Fred Kekana, the police chief, said the famous podcaster was shot at outside Zambesi House near Carlton Centre.
Stock had on him an unused firearm, he added.
Authorities called on eyewitnesses and the public to help capture the shooter.
"We know they walked a long distance after the shooting, and officers have been tracking them to determine their whereabouts," said Kekana.
His sister, Nicole Stock, told state-run SABC that the family was struggling to process his death. "I am in shock. I don't have words. I am shattered," she said.
"We know he was a voice for many people around the country. He spoke out bravely about issues not many people were willing to speak about. This is a tremendous loss."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox