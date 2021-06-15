1 of 5
Monsoons in Konkan region (coastal district in Maharashtra) is a spectacle. The first rains in June every year signify the end of the Mango season and brings much-needed relief from the hot and humid climate. The fishing season is over and boats start docking or move into repairs.
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader
Tourism and its related businesses takes a dip, contract workers who have come to work in Mango farms and Bed and Breakfast places from across the country, even from Nepal, exit for their homelands.
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader
The first onslaught of rains is the time to relax and recoup from the hard summer. The landscape turns green, flowers start blooming, the birds are chirping, water streams and waterfalls take centre stage.
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader
But one section of the society is eagerly waiting for the rains to stop. Once the rains take a break is when famers start their rice plantations. This is still a very labour intensive job in the area and bullocks used to plough the land is a very common sight.
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader
A water-intensive crop in the initial stage is literally a back-breaking effort. While taking the picture, I was reminded how we take a plate full of rice for granted and such a sight helps me to keep my feet firmly grounded.
Image Credit: Neha Vaidya/Gulf News reader