Dubai: A Dubai housemaid has been sentenced to three months in jail for stealing gold jewellery and cash from her employer during a fire incident at her place of work.
Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the housemaid stole Dh50,000 in cash and jewellery during a small fire that broke out in the villa where she was employed.
The employer discovered the robbery after the blaze was brought under control.
“I returned to the house after the fire and realised that the money and jewellery were missing. I searched the house and found Dh10,000 in the housemaid’s room. When questioned, she denied knowing anything about the missing jewellery or the money,” said the employer on record.
However, the employer later discovered that it was the maid indeed who had stolen the jewellery after her mother, who worked at a different household, came to visit her daughter. “When she came to visit her daughter (the housemaid), I saw her wearing one of my missing jewellery items,” the employer said. She then called Dubai Police for help.
The housemaid later admitted to stealing the jewellery and said that she had given a ring and Dh2,000 in cash to her mother.
Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced the defendant to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation. She was also fined Dh50,000.