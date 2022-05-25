Sharjah: Sharjah Police are investigating the death of an elderly Indian couple who were reportedly found hanging in an apartment in Al Nabba area in the emirate.
According to the police, the Indian husband and wife, both aged 73, were visiting their son in the UAE. The husband identified as J.S. and his wife identified as F.F. were found dead in their son’s apartment in a building in Al Nabba area. They allegedly strangled themselves to death, according to initial reports.
Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that preliminary investigation indicated that it was a case of suicide. However, police are further investigating the case to determine the cause of the death.
Family member reports
The bodies were found on Tuesday by a family member who reported the incident to the police, an official said. The Sharjah Police operation’s room received a call on Tuesday evening informing them about the incident. An ambulance and police patrol, along with a team from the forensic laboratory, were depatched to the crime scene. The couple’s bodies were taken to the Al Kuwaiti Hospital and were later handed over to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Officers at Al Garb Police Station are investigating the case as the reason behind the alleged suicide is still unclear.