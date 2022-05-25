Dubai: About 20 volunteers from Dubai Police have climbed Mount Everest as part of a community initiative.
Dubai Police volunteers, in cooperation with Navy DXB fitness club, climbed the tallest mountain on earth, in line with an initiative titled ‘Positive Spirit’.
Brigadier Khaled Shuhail, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police and Chairman of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee, praised the volunteers’ efforts.
“The objectives of the initiative include enhancing sports culture and utilising sports as an effective social tool to educate the youth on values, morals and the traditions of our society,” said Brig. Shuhail.
The initiative includes many awareness programmes that are undertaken to raise awareness among youngsters as well as organise sporting events.