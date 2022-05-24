Abu Dhabi: During Ramadan, Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC) was able to attract 9,000 new converts, persons interested in Islamic culture and community members through several events and activities held at its head office in Al Ain and its branches in Abu Dhabi and Ajman, in cooperation with a number of public and private entities.

Dr Nedal Al Tinaiji, the ZHIC general director, stated that ZHIC was keen enough to hold various annual programmes, initiatives, cultural activities and communal events overseen by its staff during Ramadan. Such events contributed to promoting Islamic values, peaceful coexistence, humanitarian gestures, cultural diversity and coexistence.

‘Ramadan Tent’, which was part of the event, benefitted 2,350 persons. It executed in cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent and Awnak Ya Watanteam for 22 days. It included daily collective iftars, religious and cultural activities and various recreational events that would integrate new reverts into the society.

‘Ramadan Football Human Fraternity Championship’ was conducted with ten teams and 100 players. There were 1,750 spectators who enjoyed the matches. The championship contributed to not only a healthy sporting atmosphere, but also ensured community interaction involving people of multiple nationalities in Al Ain City.

Moreover, ‘Emirates of Coexistence’ lectures, delivered in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Community Majlises, benefitted 175 people. It allowed community members to benefit from the experience of others, presented through topics on cultural diversity and coexistence in the UAE.

ZHIC handed out 190 ‘Ramadan Bags’ containing basic items needed by new Muslims, such as prayer mats, Qur’an, booklets on the virtues of Ramadan and rules of fasting, in several languages.

In cooperation with Dubai Media Inc, ZHIC took part in the radio programme ‘Thus They Embraced Islam’, presented through 17 clips on ZHIC’s new Muslim students, depicting their journey through Islam, with the aim to highlight the values of coexistence in society and ZHIC’s role in supporting and providing them with education.

In cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent and Public Benefit Foundation, ZHIC brought happiness to 20 families of new converts as part of its ‘Your Food Packs on Us’ initiative. Under this programme, food packets were distributed to low-income families.

The Recite and Elevate’ holy Quran contest of the year attracted 75 new students. The 2,900 video clips attracted 945 votes from community members who were involved in selecting the top ten participants. In addition, ten miscellaneous lectures were hosted on ZHIC’s Facebook page, delivered in five languages — English, Tagalog, Mandarin, Ethiopian and Russian — as part of the ‘Ramadan Breezes’ initiative, which benefitted 4,513 learners.