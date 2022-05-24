Dubai: Private companies in the UAE can now avail major discounts on government fees for issuing work permits for expats, as part of incentives for meeting or exceeding targets such as Emiratisation and other criteria, it was announced on Tuesday.
Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, made the announcement at a media briefing in Dubai, during which he explained three new categories for companies.
“The new system depends on the extent of their [companies’] commitment to the law and Wage Protection System, workers’ rights protection and their compliance with the policy of promoting cultural and demographic diversity,” Al Awar said during the briefing at the ministry’s headquarters.
What are the new categories?
Companies will be listed in the first category if they exceed their Emiratisation rate at least three times above their target – and pay only Dh250 per work permit, he added.
The fee and validity of the permit will cover a year-two period.
Firms in the second category will pay Dh1,200 per permit and those in the third category will pay Dh3,450 per permit.
More to follow…