Abu Dhabi: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Monday.

The FNC session was inaugurated in the presence of the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, as well as a number of civic and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.

The opening ceremony of the parliamentary session began with the reception of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the FNC headquarters by a committee chaired by Saqr Ghobash, the FNC Speaker, which includes several FNC members and the Secretary-General.

Sheikh Mohammed proceeded to Zayed Hall to commence the opening ceremony. The event began with the national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Quran. He then opened the session with a solemn declaration.

Federal Decree No. 163 of 2024 was issued by the President to convene the second ordinary session of its 18th legislative chapter on November 25.