Dubai: The Dubai Awqaf and Minors’ Affairs Foundation, in collaboration with Dubai Government Human Resources Department, has launched the ‘Waqf’ initiative to encourage community engagement for social welfare among Dubai government employees.
The initiative aims to encourage government employees in Dubai to participate in community initiatives that help boost and grow endowment savings.
Under this scheme, a certain portion of employees’ monthly salaries will be deducted to support endowment assets.