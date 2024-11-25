Daily flights to Krabi, Thailand, will commence October 9, 2025, while thrice-weekly flights to Tunis are scheduled from November 1, 2025. The airline will also operate four weekly flights to Chiang Mai, Thailand, starting November 3, 2025, alongside five weekly flights to Hong Kong. Additionally, six weekly flights to Hanoi, Vietnam, will launch on November 3, 2025, followed by four weekly flights to Algiers, Algeria, starting November 7, 2025, said De.

13 new destinations in 2025

De said that in 2025, the Abu Dhabi-based airline will introduce 13 new destinations, including three previously announced earlier this year: Warsaw (Poland), Prague (Czech Republic), and Al Alamein (Egypt).

Focus is on Asia-Pacific growth

According to De, a huge focus on network growth next year will be on Asia-Pacific countries. “We have announced Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Medan and Taipei,” he said. The reason for this focus is simple—there’s a strong surge in tourism and passenger demand from these countries. You can even see the evidence of this growth locally; a quick visit to the mall shows how prominent this trend is.”

The airline will continue to invest in Europe, which it has been doing over the past 18 months. Etihad boosted its European capacities by 40% this year and plans to increase them by 36% next year.

“Our network is like a puzzle - every destination is planned to fit perfectly with others, creating a comprehensive and interconnected system,” added De. “This approach is particularly evident in our plans for destinations like Algiers and Tunis.”

With over 25,000 Algerians and 47,000 Tunisians living in Abu Dhabi, these new routes offer the fastest way for expatriate passengers from these countries to travel home, eliminating the need to transit through other hubs like Doha.

Many of the new destinations announced Monday will include the only non-stop flights from the UAE. “For instance, there are no direct flights from the UAE to Medan, Phnom Penh, or Chiang Mai, making our service from Abu Dhabi a unique offering. This positions us with a distinct competitive advantage while tapping into rapidly growing markets.” These routes are optimized to connect with the airline’s European network. “For example, travelling from Hanoi to Paris with Etihad will be faster than with any other airline in the region,” he said.

US expansion

Atlanta is a significant addition on the North American front in the US. “Atlanta will also be the only non-stop flight from the UAE, reinforcing our competitive edge,” said De. “Additionally, all our US-bound flights benefit from the new US pre-clearance facility in Abu Dhabi.”

Aircraft for the network expansion

According to De, the airline’s new Airbus A321LR (long-range) aircraft is key to these expansions. “These smaller planes reduce operational risks while maintaining premium offerings such as flatbed seats in Business Class, spacious Economy seating, and complementary wi-fi,” he added.