Dubai: As heavy rains drenched Mecca on Monday, the Grand Mosque issued safety instructions to ensure the well-being of pilgrims navigating the holy site amid challenging weather conditions.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques released guidelines on social media, advising visitors to seek shelter in safe areas, use handheld umbrellas and stay updated on weather alerts.

The advisory also urged pilgrims to follow instructions from officials, avoid using mobile phones during lightning, and call emergency services at 1966 to report hazards or issues.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds swept across Mecca, part of a weather pattern affecting several regions in Saudi Arabia. The National Centre of Meteorology warned of medium to heavy thunderstorms, hail, and flash floods across areas including Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.

In response to the rain, the Mecca Municipality launched an emergency plan to address waterlogging and ensure the safety of residents and pilgrims.

Over 600 field workers, 52 specialised vehicles, and 32 large tankers were deployed to pump water and clear roads.

Officials said teams were operating around the clock in coordination with local authorities to minimise disruptions.

“This is part of our commitment to safeguarding the holy city and its visitors,” the municipality said in a statement, emphasizing their readiness to tackle the weather conditions swiftly and efficiently.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued multiple alerts through its early warning system, forecasting heavy rains and strong winds in cities across the Kingdom.