Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah are investigating an incident in which a one-month-old baby died after suffering serious injuries to his brain and other parts of the body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead.
A doctor said the damage to the infant’s brain was serious. The child was admitted to hospital, earlier this month, with internal bleeding in the brain and there were bruises on his body as well.
Police were called in on May 18 at Al Qassimi Hospital where the baby was admitted around 6pm. The Palestinian child, identified as A.B., had suffered a brain haemorrhage, according to a medical report.
The child’s mother and grandmother told the hospital staff and police investigators that he had accidentally fallen from the bed, causing the injuries. However, medical staff at the hospital had doubts about this version of the incident and they referred the case to the police. Doctors suspected that the baby might have been beaten up as there were bruises on his hand and other parts of the body, apart from a big swelling on the head.
Doctors said that from the nature of the injuries it seemed that the baby was hit with a solid object.
Wasit Police Station has launched an investigation. Police have interrogated the baby’s father and mother. Police are still awaiting the forensic report to determine the exact cause of death.