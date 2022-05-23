Dubai: A man has been fined Dh5,000 for defaming and insulting a hair transplant clinic in Dubai after a procedure.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 37-year-old defendant was undergoing a hair transplant at the clinic in Bur Dubai, but he left the room in the middle of the procedure claiming the doctor didn’t know what he was doing.

He then went to the reception area, yelled at the staff and told waiting customers there to leave, advising them not to have their hair transplant at the clinic.

Records showed that he also tweeted about the incident, warning people against having a hair transplant at the clinic.

The director of marketing at the clinic testified that the defendant claimed the doctor didn’t know transplant techniques. The defendant insulted the clinic’s staff, calling them thieves, and wanted to recover his money, it was alleged.

‘He scared the customers’

“He [the defendant] went outside the operation room before the [the doctor] finished the transplant process, claiming the doctor doesn’t know how to take out hair follicles. He was yelling and scaring the customers before he left the clinic,” said the director in official records.

“He defamed the clinic on Twitter,” added the director.

The transplant technique involves taking the hair follicles from one part of the scalp, usually from the back or sides, and implanting them into bald areas.

The defendant returned to the clinic on another day and yelled at the receptionist, saying they had scammed him. He again urged customers to leave.

“I tried to calm him down but he refused. I called Dubai Police,” the director said.

Police arrived at the clinic and told the defendant to approach Dubai Health Authority if he wanted to file a complaint.

The defendant denied insulting the clinic. He said the clinic filed a case against him after he launched a complaint with the uathorities.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with insulting the director of the clinic.