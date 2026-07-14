Planning to buy car insurance online? UAE Ministry warns of scam

Authorities call for reports of suspicious insurance offers amid rising online fraud
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued a warning to the public against fake social media accounts impersonating vehicle insurance companies and offering fraudulent deals to scam unsuspecting victims.
In a post shared on its official social media accounts, the ministry said fraudsters are setting up fake accounts posing as insurance companies and insurance offices, advertising services at unrealistically low, highly attractive prices.
"Fraudsters are setting up fake accounts posing as vehicle insurance companies and insurance offices, advertising insurance services at unrealistically low, highly enticing prices," the ministry said. Their goal, it added, is to convince victims into making advance payments in exchange for the promise of valid insurance policies, only for victims to later discover they have fallen prey to an online scam.
The MOI urged the public to take the following precautions:
Verify licensing: Confirm that the insurance company or broker is officially licensed before making any payment.
Use approved platforms: Purchase insurance only through approved digital platforms and licensed insurance companies or offices operating within the country.
Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true: Avoid engaging with unusually attractive offers, deceptive advertisements, or misleading promotions.
The ministry's warning comes amid a wider push to raise public awareness of online fraud, as scammers increasingly exploit social media platforms to target residents with fake financial and insurance schemes.
Authorities have encouraged members of the public who come across such suspicious accounts or offers to report them immediately and avoid sharing personal or payment information with unverified sources.