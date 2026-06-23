Fraudsters use fake accounts and low-cost offers to lure victims into advance payments
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has warned residents against a rise in online fraud schemes involving fake chalet and holiday retreat rental offers, as scammers increasingly target families and holidaymakers through social media platforms, fraudulent websites and fabricated text messages.
The warning was issued as part of the force’s proactive security strategy, amid growing concern over cybercrime tactics designed to exploit demand for short-term accommodation during holiday periods and peak travel seasons.
Police said fraudsters typically advertise chalets, holiday homes and desert camps at prices significantly below market rates in order to attract potential victims. Once contact is established, the scammers request advance payments, deposits or insurance fees to secure bookings before cutting off communication and disappearing.
Authorities noted that many of the fraudulent offers are promoted through fake social media accounts and unverified digital platforms, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish legitimate listings from scams.
Abu Dhabi Police urged members of the public to verify the credibility of accommodation offers and booking platforms before making any financial transfers, stressing the importance of using authorised channels and avoiding payments to unknown individuals or entities.
The force said it is continuing to expand public awareness campaigns aimed at educating residents about emerging forms of cyber fraud and strengthening digital safety across the community.
Residents were also encouraged to report suspicious online activity or fraud attempts through Abu Dhabi Police's official reporting channels, including the Aman service, the force's smart application and dedicated reporting platforms.