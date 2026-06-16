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Dubai police warn over fake insurance deals flooding social media

Fraudsters use low-cost offers to trick victims into paying for fake policies

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police urge residents to verify insurance providers before making payments.
Dubai Police urge residents to verify insurance providers before making payments.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned residents against falling victim to fake insurance offers promoted on social media, saying fraudsters are using deceptive advertisements and unrealistically low prices to lure consumers into financial scams.

The warning was issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the ongoing #BewareofFraud awareness campaign.

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According to Dubai Police, fraudulent insurance companies and offices target individuals searching for cheaper insurance options by advertising policies at prices significantly below normal market rates. The scammers often claim to provide instant vehicle or health insurance services and persuade customers to transfer money without verifying the legitimacy of the company.

Police said these entities rely on attractive promotions and misleading marketing campaigns to gain the trust of potential victims before collecting payments for non-existent or unauthorised insurance services.

The Anti-Fraud Centre stressed that licensed insurance providers in the UAE operate under the supervision of the country's competent regulatory authorities and follow approved procedures for issuing policies and protecting customers' rights.

Residents were urged to verify the licence and legal status of any insurance company or broker before making payments and to avoid offers that appear suspicious or are priced well below prevailing market rates.

Dubai Police also called on the public to report suspected fraud attempts through the eCrime platform or by contacting 901 for non-emergency cases.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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crimeDubaiDubai PoliceUAE insurance

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