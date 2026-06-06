Dubai family loses Dh8,000 to fake chalet rental scam

Dubai Police warn of fake chalet rentals as scammers target summer holidaymakers
Dubai: With summer holidays prompting families to search for affordable staycation and travel options, Dubai Police has issued a fresh warning against online scams involving fake chalet and holiday home rental offers advertised on social media platforms and websites.
The warning comes as part of Dubai Police's ongoing "Be Aware of Fraud" campaign, which aims to educate the public about increasingly sophisticated online scams targeting residents and visitors.
Authorities revealed that fraudsters are exploiting the holiday season by posting attractive rental offers at prices significantly below market rates to lure victims into transferring money before discovering that the advertised properties either do not exist or are being falsely represented.
The warning follows a recent case reported to Dubai Police by a family breadwinner who fell victim to one of these schemes.
According to police, the victim came across an appealing advertisement on a social media platform promoting a chalet rental in Dubai at an attractive price. After contacting the advertiser, he was asked to pay a booking deposit along with an insurance fee that was supposedly refundable.
Trusting the offer, the victim transferred Dh8,000. Shortly afterwards, the fraudster switched off his phone and became unreachable, leaving the victim unable to recover his money.
Dubai Police said the case is not isolated, noting that several similar reports have been received involving the same fraudulent method.
Investigations revealed that scammers often steal professional photographs and details from legitimate chalet and holiday home advertisements and repost them online at heavily discounted prices to attract potential renters.
Once a victim expresses interest, the fraudster requests advance payments under various pretexts, including booking deposits, documentation charges, reservation fees or refundable insurance payments. These payments are usually demanded before the victim has viewed the property or signed any official rental agreement.
Victims later discover that the property advertised either does not exist at all or belongs to a genuine owner who has no connection to the scam. By then, the perpetrators have typically deleted their accounts, shut down their communication channels and disappeared with the money.
Dubai Police stressed that one of the clearest warning signs is a rental price that appears unusually low compared to the property's location, quality and market value.
Officials explained that fraudsters rely on the appeal of bargain deals and often pressure victims into making quick decisions without conducting proper checks or consulting the relevant authorities.
The scammers frequently create a false sense of urgency, claiming that demand for the property is high or that the special offer is about to expire.
Dubai Police urged residents and visitors to exercise caution when booking holiday accommodation, whether inside or outside the UAE.
Authorities advised the public not to transfer any money before personally visiting and inspecting the property and confirming that it genuinely exists. When renting properties abroad, customers should verify the legitimacy of the company or individual offering the accommodation.
Police also recommended:
Verifying the identity of the property owner or real estate company.
Confirming legal ownership of the property.
Checking the authenticity of contracts and supporting documents.
Avoiding reliance solely on photographs, advertisements or online conversations.
Completing transactions through recognised and official channels.
Refusing requests to transfer money to personal or unknown bank accounts.
Dubai Police reiterated the importance of reporting suspected fraud attempts and suspicious websites through official channels.
Members of the public can report cybercrime cases through the e-Crime platform or contact 901 for non-emergency assistance.
Officials emphasised that vigilance and verification remain the most effective tools in preventing online rental fraud, particularly during peak holiday seasons when scammers become increasingly active.