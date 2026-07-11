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Pre-ordering GTA VI? Know this before you pay

Fake GTA VI preorder pages may steal payment details, Kaspersky warns

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
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Pre-ordering GTA VI? Know this before you pay
Bloomberg

Dubai: GTA VI fans trying to secure an early copy of the game are being targeted by fake preorder websites, fraudulent beta downloads and crypto scams, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned.

The warning comes after official preorders for Grand Theft Auto VI opened in late June, drawing heavy attention from gamers worldwide. Kaspersky said scammers moved quickly to exploit the rush, creating fake storefronts that mimic official platforms and pushing videos that claim to show users how to download leaked beta versions.

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Gamers who enter payment details on fake preorder pages may lose money, while those who download so-called beta files could expose their devices, accounts and personal data to malware.

Fake preorder pages

Kaspersky said fraudsters have created websites that copy the visual style and branding of the official game, using genuine trailers and promotional artwork to appear convincing.

The pages invite users to click “Pre-order now” before asking them to enter personal details and payment information. No game is delivered after payment, leaving users exposed to financial loss and data theft.

Kaspersky experts said such fraudulent pages have been detected in multiple languages, pointing to attempts to reach players across different regions. One fake site impersonated the official PlayStation storefront and used fabricated five-star reviews, an age rating and a displayed preorder price to build trust.

Users who clicked the preorder button were sent to a registration form asking for their name, email address, phone number, individual taxpayer identification number and other personal information. They were then asked to pay by entering bank card details or using another payment method.

Fake beta access

Scammers are also using fake beta access to lure GTA VI fans into downloading harmful files.

Kaspersky said it found a suspicious website offering what it claimed was a leaked beta version of the game. The site was promoted through video platforms and social media, where several accounts shared videos claiming to show how the game file could be downloaded safely.

Comments posted alongside the content claimed the download was genuine, helping make the scam look more credible. Once opened, the file could compromise a user’s device, steal sensitive data, give attackers access to personal accounts or install malware running quietly in the background.

Crypto scams join the rush

Cryptocurrency users are another target. Kaspersky said it found a low-reputation website promoting a token with a name resembling the game’s title.

The page copied the game’s visual style and logo to create a close association with GTA VI. Kaspersky warned that users should treat such sites with extreme caution, since interacting with them could lead to the loss of crypto assets.

Highly anticipated game releases have long presented significant opportunities for cybercriminals, and we are already detecting related fraudulent activity. These schemes are carefully timed to capitalize on heightened consumer excitement: attackers understand that periods of intense anticipation can lower users’ guard and create a false sense of urgency. We strongly recommend that users complete purchases exclusively through official platforms, refrain from following links shared by unverified sources. Equally important is robust protection – and our solutions now include AI-powered scam protection
Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky

How gamers can stay safe

Kaspersky advised users to download games and mods only from official sources or reputable websites, since unofficial files may contain malware.

Gamers should also check website authenticity before entering personal data, including URL formats and organisation name spellings. Payment details should be protected through prepaid cards or dedicated payment services for gaming purchases, reducing exposure of main bank accounts and credit cards.

The company also recommended enabling multi-factor authentication on gaming accounts, IDs and financial apps, while reviewing bank and card statements regularly for unauthorised activity.

Kaspersky said its security tools can identify malicious attachments and block phishing links, while its consumer protection products now include AI-powered scam detection, anti-phishing algorithms, real-time behaviour monitoring, data leak checks and identity theft checkers.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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