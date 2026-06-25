The pricing makes GTA 6 one of the most expensive mainstream game launches yet
The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to an end, soon.
After years of fan theories, leaked rumours and endless online debates, Rockstar Games has finally revealed how much players will pay for the next chapter in its blockbuster crime franchise and when fans can lock in their copy.
For gamers in the UAE, the biggest takeaway is that preorders are set to open on June 25, giving players their first chance to secure one of the most anticipated video game releases of the decade.
Rockstar has priced the standard edition at $80, which converts to roughly Dh294 before any local retailer pricing adjustments.
Players who want additional content can opt for the Ultimate Edition at $100 (around Dh367), which comes with extra vehicles, outfits, gear and a range of in-game bonuses.
The pricing places GTA 6 among the most expensive mainstream video game launches to date and signals a potential shift in how major publishers price future blockbuster titles.
Gamers in the UAE will be able to secure GTA 6 digitally via the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store on Xbox. For those who prefer a physical copy, boxed editions are expected to roll out closer to release at leading retailers such as Virgin Megastore, Jumbo Electronics, Geekay and Amazon UAE.
Preorders begin on June 25, with digital storefronts expected to start accepting orders from midnight local time.
Players who reserve the game early will be able to download it ahead of launch beginning November 12. Rockstar has clarified, however, that preordering will not grant early access. Everyone will enter the game world on the same day.
GTA 6 is scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2026, ending what will have been a wait of more than 13 years since the launch of GTA 5.
Yes. Rockstar is offering a limited-time bonus for players who purchase the game before November 20.
Called the Vintage Vice City Pack, the bundle includes cosmetic items inspired by the neon-drenched era that helped make the series famous. Fans of classic GTA titles may spot references to the franchise's 1980s roots.
Beyond cosmetic extras, Rockstar says Ultimate Edition owners will gain access to exclusive locations and vendors not available in the standard version.
These include speciality shops linked to vehicle customisation, fashion, tattoos and personal styling, although the developer has yet to reveal the full catalogue of items available through them.
The $80 price tag is already sparking industry-wide discussion. While game budgets have ballooned over the past decade, many publishers have hesitated to push prices beyond the $70 mark.
With GTA 6 expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, the game's commercial performance could influence how future blockbuster titles are priced.
For now, though, many fans appear focused on one thing: finally getting their hands on the game after years of waiting.
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