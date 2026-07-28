Premier League to crack down on goalkeepers 'feigning injury'

At the recently-concluded Fifa World Cup, a 10-second limit for substitutions, a 5-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks, and a 1-minute cooling-off period for injured players receiving treatment were among the slew of new rules implemented to maintain the flow of the game.

One of the most common tactics employed by players is feigning injury to disrupt play and ensure the clock ticks down especially if their team is in front during a game.

Time-wasting in football is hardly a new phenomenon and guardians of the game have, over the years, tried their best to curb the practice by enacting new rules.

The FA said the trial "will operate with a number of exceptions, including where a free kick is awarded for a foul on the goalkeeper and they immediately require treatment, the goalkeeper and an outfield player have collided and need attention, or the goalkeeper is bleeding."

Domestic media reports said if the coach fails to nominate a player within 10 seconds of the referee indicating the goalkeeper can receive medical treatment on the field, the captain of the goalkeeper's team will automatically be the chosen player.

Under the trial, if a game is stopped because of a goalkeeper injury, the FA said the head coach "will be required to nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch immediately. The nominated player is required to remain off the field for a minimum of one minute after the restart of play."

The trial "championed collectively" by Pro Ref, the FA, Premier League, English Football League, Women's Super League Football and the National League, it said, "will be implemented across the men's and women's professional game in England and is designed to address occasions where goalkeeper injuries have been used to disrupt momentum, slow the game down or create opportunities for tactical instruction."

"English football has received approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to introduce a new goalkeeper injury trial for the 2026-27 season as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining the pace and flow of matches," it said.

And now, the new Premier League season is set to trial a crackdown on goalkeepers who appear to feign injury in order to disturb the flow of the game or give time for coaches to instruct players.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.