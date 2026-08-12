Desert Vipers ‘starting to dream’ of retaining DP World ILT20 title

The current champions have announced player retention & signings for Season 5
Dubai: Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody says the franchise can dare to dream of becoming the first team to successfully defend the DP World ILT20 title, following the announcement of their retained players and direct signings for Season 5 on Tuesday.
The Vipers have retained USA opener and wicketkeeper Andries Gous, powerful West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer and England all-rounder Dan Lawrence.
They have also added Afghanistan’s mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as a direct signing. Mujeeb brings previous ILT20 experience, having represented the Gulf Giants during Season 2.
Speaking on the Vipers Voices podcast, Moody said the franchise had already put the key pieces in place to assemble a squad capable of defending its ILT20 crown.
“I think it is worth starting to dream about it (going back-to-back with DP World ILT20 titles),” said Moody.
“I think there is no reason why we cannot (do it). The team that are behind the scenes that helped pull things together in the GSL (ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League and the title-winning DP World ILT20 Season 4), that team still exists.
“They are high calibre individuals that are outstanding at what they do. So, what we have got is a very strong team that will build, again, a very competitive team and a culture that people want to be a part of and be associated with.
“And that is generally the beginning and the most important recipe to success.”
Among the Vipers’ most notable retained players are USA wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous, who has been in excellent form, and England all-rounder Dan Lawrence, who has consistently delivered with both bat and ball during his time with the franchise.
“Andreas is arguably the best Associate player in the world,” Moody said. “And he is proving that time and time again with his performances. He is an elite player, and he is a dual-skill player. He offers a lot behind the stumps, as much as the impact that he does in the top-order.
“Dan is obviously a premium top-order batter,” Moody said. “He can bat (in) most places, but where he is very effective for us is in the middle order. His understanding and reading of the game is exceptional.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Dan has found himself back in England colours, for the upcoming series against Pakistan in August and September, the timing of his inclusion, and whether he is available for part, or all, or none of the (DP World) ILT20 this year, it is something that we need to be nimble enough to react accordingly.”
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been included as a direct signing for Season 5 of the DP World ILT20.
Moody said he had worked with Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the past and was confident the spinner, one of a select group with more than 300 Twenty20 wickets to his name, would bring a lot of added value to the Vipers line-up.
“I have had the good fortune to work with Mujeeb before and know what he is like as a bowler, know what he is like as a person and a character,” he said. “And those things, I think, mean he is a perfect fit for the Desert Vipers.
“Mujeeb certainly fits that personality that we want. He is a high-calibre spin bowler. He is not in that Afghan setup on a regular basis, because you look at who they have got to choose from. And I think players like himself could walk into any international side and have an impact. It is as simple as that.”
Notable absentees from the retention list include Season 3 and 4 captain Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand fast bowler, Season 4 Player of the Tournament and England all-rounder Sam Curran and top-order England Lions batter Max Holden.
Tom Moody explained why they, along with several other key players who have been an integral part of the Desert Vipers line-up, were not retained.
“The league has made some changes to the retention rules and what it looks like for next season along with the number of players you need from various parts of the cricketing world,” he said.
“There are four players from Afghanistan, there is one Irish player, there is an Associate player. And then you have got your four UAE players, and a Kuwaiti and a Saudi (Arabian) player.
“So, once you list that number (of players), suddenly maintaining the identity of the Desert Vipers becomes very challenging.