T20 stars headline DP World ILT20 Season 5 Pre-Auction Signings

Season 5 of the six-team, 34-match DP World ILT20 begins in November 2026
Dubai: T20 stars Finn Allen, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen will bolster the DP World International League T20’s batting strength, with the trio confirmed as Pre-Auction Signings for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants ahead of the competition’s fifth season.
Finn Allen will represent Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen join Gulf Giants, with all three set to make their DP World ILT20 debuts. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will also return to the competition with Dubai Capitals after a three-year absence.
Several established DP World ILT20 names will remain with their Season 4 franchises. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have retained Jason Holder and Sunil Narine, while Shimron Hetmyer stays with Desert Vipers. Rovman Powell and Mustafizur Rahman will continue with Dubai Capitals, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan and Romario Shepherd remain with MI Emirates, and Sikandar Raza returns for Sharjah Warriorz.
Defending champions Desert Vipers have also kept Andries Gous and Dan Lawrence, while Gulf Giants have welcomed back all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.
The six franchises finalised their foreign-player Pre-Auction Signings on Monday, August 3, the deadline for submissions. Each team was allowed to secure up to four players before the auction.
The remaining squad places will be filled with UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and additional overseas players at the DP World ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction in Dubai on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Each squad must consist of between 18 and 23 players. Players can register for the auction until Saturday, September 12, while each franchise will be allowed one additional Wildcard signing following the auction.
New Zealand opener Finn Allen is regarded as one of the most destructive opening batters in T20 cricket. The right-hander produced a stunning 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Allen has scored 1,663 runs in 62 T20 internationals, including three centuries, while boasting an outstanding strike rate of 170.73.
South Africa’s David Miller brings considerable experience to the Gulf Giants’ batting line-up. The left-hander has amassed 2,804 runs in 140 T20I appearances, averaging 33.78 with a strike rate of 141.40.
One of the format’s most experienced middle-order hitters, Miller has established himself as a key figure in South Africa’s white-ball setup.
Heinrich Klaasen will join Miller at Gulf Giants, adding another formidable T20 batter to their squad. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 1,000 T20I runs in 58 appearances for South Africa and is particularly renowned for his ability to attack spin.
With almost 300 T20 appearances and close to 7,000 runs across the format, Klaasen remains one of the most highly sought-after players in franchise cricket.
Marcus Stoinis will return to the DP World ILT20 with Dubai Capitals following a three-year absence. The Australian all-rounder, who was part of the country’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning side, has been a regular in Australia’s white-ball teams for more than a decade.
In 87 T20Is, Stoinis has scored 1,416 runs at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of 146.28. He has also taken 53 wickets at 25.22 with his right-arm medium pace.
The remaining DP World ILT20 Season 5 Pre-Auction Signings include USA batter Matthew Tromp, who joins Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after scoring 385 runs in 18 T20 matches at an average of 29.61 and a strike rate of 150.39.
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will line up for Desert Vipers, having previously featured five times for both Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals. Noor Ahmad joins Dubai Capitals after making seven appearances for Sharjah Warriorz and eight for Desert Vipers.
MI Emirates have signed West Indian all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, who has previously played nine matches for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and 30 for Desert Vipers.
Sharjah Warriorz have also added three players with previous DP World ILT20 experience: New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne, who made 12 appearances for the Warriorz in Season 3; England batter James Vince, who has played 42 times for Gulf Giants; and Afghanistan spinner Waqar Salamkheil, who has featured 21 times for MI Emirates and 11 for Dubai Capitals.