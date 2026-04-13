DP World ILT20 Season 5 set for Nov 22–Dec 20

The second-most watched T20 league in the world will again include a six-team, 34-game tournament which will conclude on Sunday December 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The DP World ILT20 shifted to a December schedule in Season 4, having previously been held in the January–February window for its first three editions.

The final on 4 January 2026 was played in front of a full house at the Dubai International Stadium, where the Desert Vipers secured their first title with a 46-run victory over the MI Emirates.

CEO DP World ILT20 David White: “We are pleased to confirm the DP World International League T20 Season 5 window. The biggest cricketing spectacle in the Gulf region will be played from Sunday, 22 November to Sunday, 20 December 2026. We are delighted with Season 4’s success. The broadcast numbers, spectators’ interest and the participation of the biggest T20 stars made the tournament a remarkable success as the quality of the league grew further.

“The DP World ILT20 continues to make massive strides and our strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation and Kuwait Cricket are already making a big impact. This year, these partnerships will be consolidated further through our development tournaments which will be played in both countries prior to Season 5.

“The DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction was a great success as well and we are already gearing up for this year’s auction. There are a number of exciting announcements and initiatives that will be revealed in the coming days.”

Season 4 of the DP World ILT20 T20 showcased top T20 talent, with Sam Curran (Desert Vipers) named Player of the Tournament and Best Batter, Waqar Salamkheil (MI Emirates) taking Best Bowler honours, and Muhammad Waseem awarded Best UAE Player.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.