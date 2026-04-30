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Shakib Al Hasan hopeful of fresh start for Bangladesh cricket after political change

Former captain expects better ties and clearer decisions as new government settles in

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan
AFP

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has expressed hope that the country’s cricketing future will stabilise following recent political changes, saying a new government could help repair strained ties and bring clarity to key decisions.

Speaking on the sidelines of an EUT20 League event in Mumbai, Shakib said he expects the situation to improve once both the government and cricket administration settle into their roles.

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Missed tournaments and strained ties

Bangladesh’s absence from the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup raised concerns across the cricketing world. The interim government had declined to allow the team to travel to India, citing security issues, which led to their replacement by Scotland.

The decision also affected relations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Tensions grew further after developments involving the Indian Premier League, where Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by his franchise ahead of the 2026 season.

Efforts by Bangladesh to shift their World Cup matches to Sri Lanka were turned down by the International Cricket Council, leaving the team out of the tournament altogether.

Hope for better communication

Shakib believes the recent change in leadership, under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, could help ease tensions and bring a more balanced approach to cricketing matters.

He also pointed to the upcoming cricket board elections as a key moment for rebuilding relationships. According to him, stronger communication with India and other cricket boards will be vital in avoiding similar issues in the future.

Looking ahead

The 37-year-old said that with a new government in place and administrative changes expected, Bangladesh cricket has a chance to move forward on a more stable path.

He added that constructive discussions with global cricket bodies could help resolve past concerns and ensure the team remains active on the international stage.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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