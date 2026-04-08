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Anuv Jain postpones Dubai concert scheduled for April 12, new date awaited

The concert was a part of his Dastakhat World Tour

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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A new date hasn’t been announced yet, but he assured fans that more details are on the way.
A new date hasn’t been announced yet, but he assured fans that more details are on the way.

Anuv Jain has hit pause on his upcoming Dubai concert, which was originally set for April 12, as part of his Dastakhat World Tour at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre in Expo City.

The singer shared the update via Instagram Stories, letting fans know the show will be pushed to a later date. While he didn’t go into specifics, he noted that the decision was made keeping the “current scenario around the world” in mind. A new date hasn’t been announced yet, but he assured fans that more details are on the way.

For now, ticket holders will have to wait a little longer, with organisers expected to share the next steps soon.

Known for his tracks and stripped-back performances, Anuv Jain has built a loyal global following. As fans say, his concerts tend to feel more like personal storytelling sessions than large-scale gigs.

The delay hasn’t dampened excitement, though. If anything, fans are simply holding out for the rescheduled date, especially as the singer gears up for his wider international tour in the coming months.

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