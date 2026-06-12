SP Jain School of Global Management wins 2026 PRME Regional Sustainability Award for student-led initiatives

The recognition was awarded to SP Jain Global’s MGB-GMBA Sustainability Committee
SP Jain School of Global Management has been recognised as the Regional Winner for the Middle East at the 2026 PRME Students Sustainability Awards.
The award, presented under the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) initiative, recognises business schools and student organisations demonstrating leadership in sustainability and responsible management education.
The recognition was awarded to SP Jain Global’s MGB-GMBA Sustainability Committee for the excellence in delivering impactful initiatives across the UAE and India, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Launched in February 2025, the MGB-GMBA Sustainability Committee operates as a student-led platform supported by SP Jain Global faculty and leadership. It brings together students across SP Jain Global’s Dubai, Singapore and Mumbai campuses to develop and deliver innovative applied sustainability projects that connect classroom learning with community impact. The committee’s PRME submission was built around three flagship initiatives.
The UAE Sustainability Championship brought together 100 students from 12 universities across the UAE to develop and pitch SDG-linked sustainability solutions to a panel of 10 expert judges.
ReBootcamp, held in Dubai, was a hands-on workshop focused on e-waste management, repair practices, and circular economy principles that involved 20 students. Rise Up Girls and Boys, in partnership with Rotary Club Global Impact 1990 Switzerland and Rotary Club of Bombay, delivered in Mumbai, saw SP Jain Global students run workshops for 100 below poverty municipal school students on life skills, confidence-building, and future readiness.
Across all three initiatives, 43 sustainability committee student members and volunteers and three faculty members supported planning and delivery.
Commenting on the recognition, Nada Sayarh, Director Sustainability, ERS/ESG/CSR, and Associate Professor at SP Jain Global, said: “Sustainability education is most meaningful when students move beyond theory and execute initiatives in real life.
The work our MGB-GMBA Sustainability Committee has done across Dubai and Mumbai reflects their leadership and managerial skills in identifying challenges, designing solutions, and delivering impact in their communities. This prestigious recognition from PRME affirms that student-led action is what gets future business leaders ready to drive global impact.” ■