Anuv Jain is back in Dubai with a concert that promises all the feels.
DUBAI: Anuv Jain’s relationship with Dubai has quietly grown into a familiar rhythm, and this time, he’s bringing his soft-boy anthems along with his first ever global tour, the Dastakhat World Tour.
Known for turning heartbreak into hushed sing-alongs, Jain is bringing his signature brand of soft, soul-heavy storytelling to an intimate outdoor stage.
The concert falls on Saturday, April 12, 2026, at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre in Expo City, a venue that perfectly matches Jain’s stripped-back, intimate sound. Rather than a massive arena moment, Fact Magazine reported that the show is being promoted as a limited-capacity experience, meaning fewer people, closer views and a lot more feelings in the air.
If you’ve ever found yourself whisper-singing Baarishein at 2am or replaying Alag Aasmaanafter a bad day, you already know Jain’s appeal. With fan-favourite tracks like Gul and Husnunder his belt, he has become synonymous to acoustic goodness.
This isn’t Anuv Jain’s first Dubai heartbreak session either. He last performed in the city in February 2025 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.
The upcoming Expo City show will mark his third performance in the region, proving that his mellow sound has firmly found a home in the Middle East with an intimate venue and a fanbase ready to cry-sing in unison.
Tickets are already up on Platinum-list, starting from Dh125, and if past shows are anything to go by, they won’t sit around for long.
Date: Saturday, April 12, 2026
Ticket prices: Dh125
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
