BTS 2026 world tour dates drop, Middle East teased — is Dubai finally on ARMY's map?

BTS is expected to do 65-stop tour in 2026 and ARMY is already ready
This was one of those, 'You should've been there' moments. Non-ARMYs, you would've been quite bewildered.
The anticipation and the countdown on Twitter feed was feverish. Twitter stopped loading after a point, as some said.
Which city would be on the BTS map? Would India finally make it?
Well. The long list of tour dates were announced, and while India and UAE aren't yet on the list, there's hope for 2027. Till then here's the ARMY tea: The tour with kick off in April in Goyang. Other stops? Tokyo, Tampa, El Pasa, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas all through April and May. Then there's Busan for the anniversary, followed by Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, Paris, to name just a few as we head into July and August. And by the end of the year, they will be in Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Jakarta, and in 2027, there's Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Manila.
No wonder Twitter crashed, after the tour dates were announced. Whew.
All seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — officially reunited in June after completing their mandatory military service, marking the first time BTS has been a full group in years. The band is ready with their new album, expected to drop around March 20, 2026.
