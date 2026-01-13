BTS 2026 world tour dates drop, Middle East teased — is Dubai finally on ARMY's map?

Well. The long list of tour dates were announced, and while India and UAE aren't yet on the list, there's hope for 2027. Till then here's the ARMY tea: The tour with kick off in April in Goyang. Other stops? Tokyo, Tampa, El Pasa, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas all through April and May. Then there's Busan for the anniversary, followed by Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, Paris, to name just a few as we head into July and August. And by the end of the year, they will be in Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Jakarta, and in 2027, there's Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Manila.