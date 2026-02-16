X suffers global glitch - most report issues with app

Downdetector says it's not just UAE tweeters who are suffering
Have you found yourself trying to tweet and failing miserably today? You are not alone. X, formerly Twitter, is in fact experiencing an outage, reports Downdetector.
According to the website, which documents real-time reports, by 5.25pm in the UAE, 185 issues had already been logged.
The most reported problems were seen on the app (51 per cent), followed by issues on the website (41 per cent) and due to server connection (5 per cent).
But this isn’t just a UAE-wide problem. According to Downdetector, complaints logged against the micro-blog site were at 4,2261 by 5.07pm (UAE time).