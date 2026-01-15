Fresh warning in Dubai by DHA, KHDA prompts schools to strengthen existing safety nets
Dubai: Anonymous reporting hotlines, social media bans on school devices, and peer responsibility programmes are among the comprehensive safeguarding systems already deployed across UAE schools to combat dangerous viral challenges, and institutions say they are now ramping up these measures following a fresh warning from Dubai authorities.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) recently issued fresh warning about life-threatening social media stunts such as the "choking challenge" and "Skull Breaker challenge," that has made a comeback, prompting schools to review and strengthen their existing protocols.
The warning comes ahead of DHA information sessions supported and shared by KHDA to strengthen awareness and partnership. Schools have encouraged all parents to attend the virtual sessions as part of a coordinated community response.
Speaking to Gulf News in the wake of the new warning, schools have revealed extensive systems combining technology restrictions, student empowerment and constant supervision to prevent engagement in dangerous online trends.
At Taaleem’s American Academy for Girls in Dubai, an anonymous reporting hotline for both students and families stands as a critical safety feature alongside regular homeroom discussions, explicit online safety teaching, and parent coffee chats.
Principal Lisa Johnson said the school's Parent School Advisory Board met specifically to review current protocols following the latest warning. "Together, we reviewed our current protocols and invited recommendations, recognising that keeping students safe and healthy relies on strong partnership and shared responsibility across the entire school community."
The school operates a Student of Concern Team ready to investigate any raised concerns "with a supportive, restorative approach that includes coaching, guidance, and family communication where needed," Johnson explained.
She emphasised peer responsibility programmes as crucial. "We recognise that risky behaviours often do not occur in front of adults, which is why we intentionally invest in student voice and peer responsibility. Students are regularly reminded that speaking up when they are worried about a friend is an act of care, not betrayal."
Arcadia British School in Dubai has implemented strict digital controls, including a complete ban on phones and social media access on school platforms to prevent students from encountering harmful content.
Giles Pruett, executive principal of the school and member of the board of governors at Arcadia Education, said: "Our latest student assemblies focused fully on the idea of social misadventure, and we have a no phones policy and ban on social media on our digital platforms to prevent idle doom scrolling and attention to such sites."
He said the school ensures recess periods, which are much more unstructured, are very well supervised and has an education infrastructure set up for constant oversight, while engaging the wider school community through newsletters and upcoming webinars. "This is not just a school-centred approach, as in many high-profile cases, these are happening in social non-school places and times," Pruett noted.
Bridge Education has embedded digital citizenship into its curriculum to combat what it describes as a "growing threat" from “glamourised” online trends.
James Lynch, principal of Ambassador International Academy in Al Khail under Bridge Education, said these risky trends can lead to serious consequences and the school takes it extremely seriously. “In line with KHDA guidelines, we have implemented robust preventive measures, including digital citizenship programmes, online safety workshops, and regular awareness sessions for students and parents."
Lynch emphasised active engagement: "Our counsellors and teachers actively engage learners in conversations about peer pressure and the risks of imitating harmful stunts. Safety is paramount, and through continuous education and collaboration with families, we aim to empower students to make informed choices and prioritise their wellbeing."
Following the fresh DHA-KHDA warning, schools are intensifying their existing systems with immediate action.
Joseph Sebastian, vice principal for administration, student affairs and inclusion at Woodlem Park School in Al Qusais, said: "Following the recent advisory issued by the authorities, the school immediately reviewed and strengthened its existing safeguarding and wellbeing protocols to specifically address the risks associated with viral social media challenges."
He said the guidance was promptly circulated. Parents received formal circulars, staff were briefed through internal channels, while counsellors incorporated key messages into “Personal, Social, and Emotional Development lessons” across all phases.
"Our approach is preventive, educational, and age appropriate. Rather than reacting after an incident, we focus on building awareness, critical thinking, and responsible digital behaviour among students," Sebastian said.
Schools across the UAE have also taken note of the Dubai warning, implementing similar measures to protect students.
Keith Miller, executive principal at Aldar Education’s Yasmina British Academy in Abu Dhabi, said: “We fully support the guidance issued by the DHA and KHDA and share their concerns regarding the risks posed by unsafe social media trends."
He said Aldar Education schools implement comprehensive safeguarding policies underpinned by clear reporting procedures, staff training and age-appropriate education. "This includes enhanced supervision during school hours, educating students on the dangers of viral challenges, and partnering with families to reinforce safe practices beyond the school environment," Miller added.
Muhammad Ali, principal of Cosmopolitan International Indian School in Ajman, said parents are actively educated "through multiple communications pathways like orientations, circulars and PTMs to ensure consistent guidance at home, while trained counsellors support students who may face peer pressure."
Ali added: "Following the recent warnings from regulatory bodies, the school has further strengthened age-appropriate awareness, reinforced monitoring, and encouraged students to report their concerns. With the support of Department of Inclusive Education and Wellbeing, timely intervention, counselling, and parental cooperation helped address the issue effectively without any harm."
Johnson of American Academy for Girls commended the coordinated approach by Dubai authorities: "When the same expectations around safety and wellbeing are reinforced by school leaders, staff, parents, and community partners, students are far more likely to take them seriously and apply them in real-life situations. We commend KHDA for taking the lead in sharing this guidance and for supporting schools and families in working together to keep children safe,” she added.
