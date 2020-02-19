The Skull breaker challenge Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Dubai Police has warned against dangerous online challenges like the ‘skull-breaker challenge’ and have urged parents and schools to educate students about their associated risks, an official said.

Brigadier Saeed Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, director of Al Rashidiya police station and head of ‘Schools Security’ initiative at Dubai Police, said the “skull-breaker challenge” was being circulated on social media and had raised a global alarm.

“The dangerous challenge involves three people standing side by side. The person in the middle jumps while those on the sides kick the jumper’s legs just when he or she is about to land. The fall can cause serious head or back injuries,” Brig Al Malik said.

The mad, social media-driven challenge is circulating on video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

In the past, youngsters have taken part in similar games like the cinnamon, tide Pod and Kylie Jenner Lip challenges that have proved to be harmful.

“Dubai Police is keen on safeguarding students from such dangers. The Schools Security initiative aims to raise awareness among children on safety procedures and how to avoid risks,” Brig Al Malik added.