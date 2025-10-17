GOLD/FOREX
Korean breast cancer gala slammed for being 'tone deaf', Jay Park, BTS, Aespa and others under fire

Fans noted that no one was even wearing pink ribbons at the party

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
BTS V and AESPA Karina at the gala
A breast cancer awareness campaign has instead sparked online outrage, with critics accusing W Korea’s annual “Love Your W” event of turning into little more than a celebrity party.

The invitation-only gala, held Wednesday at Seoul’s luxurious Four Seasons Hotel, drew some of K-pop’s biggest names — from BTS members to Stray Kids, aespa, Ive, and more. Social media posts shared by both W Korea and attending artists showcased glitzy celebrations, viral challenges, and plenty of glasses raised in toast, prompting many netizens to question whether the event had lost sight of its charitable mission.

Controversial performance

Adding fuel to the fire, Jay Park performed his hit song Mommae, which some online users flagged as insensitive toward breast cancer patients. Jay Park later apologized on social media:

“I performed as I normally do in good faith. I sincerely apologise if any cancer patients felt uncomfortable.”

Celebrity antics under scrutiny

Videos of Le Sserafim members Kim Chaewon and Kazuha posing with glasses of wine, and clips of aespa’s Giselle appearing unsteady while leaving the venue, drew criticism for what many described as inappropriate behavior at a charity event.

The backlash intensified when W Korea posted an article titled “Inside W Korea’s Breast Cancer Party,” seemingly celebrating the glitz over the cause itself. Although the post has been removed, the magazine has yet to issue an official statement addressing the controversy.

