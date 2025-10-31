“I ignored the stinging sensation”: UAE mum, 40, on dismissing early signs of breast cancer

Expat, who overlooked symptoms but recovered, urges all women to watch out for signs
Dubai: When Sarah Imane Berkane felt a stinging sensation in her right breast, she brushed it off as nothing serious. Even the mild pain she felt when sleeping on her right side seemed too minor to warrant concern.
But those subtle symptoms she had dismissed later led to a life-altering diagnosis that the 40-year-old mother of one never saw coming.
Two lumps had formed in her right breast, and what began as occasional discomfort had progressed into locally advanced disease.
“It was one of the most difficult moments of my life,” Sarah, mother to an eight-year-old boy, recalled in an interview with Gulf News in view of Pinktober [October, observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month].
“When she [the doctor] told me the results, I felt like my life suddenly stopped, and that darkness filled my entire world. It was a moment of shock and disbelief,” said Sarah, a clinic manager specialising in Chinese Medicine and Cupping Therapy.
Sarah couldn’t help but see the irony. She worked in the healthcare sector and knew better, but like many women, she had talked herself into believing the stinging was just hormones or temporary discomfort.
“Sometimes we tend to ignore symptoms, thinking they are just hormonal changes,” she admits.
“However, the doctors in my clinic pushed and insisted that I go for a proper check-up. That encouragement made a life-changing difference.”
Dr Pranay Taori, specialist in medical oncology at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, who later treated Sarah, said her case reflects a troubling pattern he often sees: patients dismissing early symptoms until the disease has progressed.
“Early detection, in my knowledge, is key to better survival and cure for breast cancer,” he explained. However, he pointed out that many women still delay getting checked while screening programmes are helping identify cases earlier.
After receiving her diagnosis, Sarah’s first call was to her husband. His reaction became her anchor through the storm ahead.
“He was very calm and positive. He never made me feel afraid or anxious; instead, he treated it as something we could overcome together. That attitude gave me a deep sense of security and strength,” Sarah recalled.
But telling others proved far more difficult. Her sister, who lives with her in the UAE, initially struggled to process the news. Her young son still doesn’t know about his mother’s illness.
“He sometimes senses that something is wrong, but I never wanted to leave him with any painful or negative memories,” said Sarah.
When Dr Pranay recommended neoadjuvant chemotherapy, a treatment given before surgery, Sarah braced herself for the physical changes ahead. The doctor warned her about hair loss, but she didn’t expect it to happen after just one session.
The moment she saw the first strand fall, Sarah made a decision. She went to a salon and asked them to shave her head completely.
“I still remember the look on the girl’s face. She cried as she did it and was incredibly kind. I even took a selfie to send to my husband at that moment, just to remind myself that I was stronger than what was happening.”
Throughout the chemotherapy, Sarah experienced minor side effects that Dr Pranay describes as manageable. But the emotional toll was harder to quantify.
“Emotionally, at times she was breaking down, but she always came back bravely, like a courageous lady,” the oncologist said.
Sarah credits her survival not just to medical treatment but to the network of love surrounding her. Her husband and sister became her pillars. A close Algerian friend in the UAE opened her home whenever family couldn’t be there. Colleagues constantly checked in, making her feel part of something bigger.
“Being a mother gave me a reason to stay strong. My parents were also here, and their presence gave me comfort. The hospital team treated me with such kindness and compassion that I never felt like just a patient, but a person truly cared for…The emotional support I received from everyone was more powerful than any medicine. It gave me strength to keep going,” she said.
Dr Pranay pointed out that this holistic approach is crucial. “Since it is a long and difficult journey, patients sometimes struggle during treatment. Hence, they need moral support from social workers and counsellors, which is just as important as their medical care.”
Now cancer-free, Sarah sees the world through different eyes. She no longer chases perfection but inner peace. The small things—laughter, calmness, family moments—have become her greatest treasures.
“I learned that health is the greatest blessing, and true strength lies not in appearance but in patience and acceptance,” she reflected.
For Sarah, sharing her story has become a mission, especially in the month of October. She wants every woman to understand what she learned the hard way: never underestimate any symptom, no matter how minor it seems.
“Every pain is a signal from the body that something isn’t right. It’s also important to observe skin and texture changes, as they can be early signs that something needs attention.”
Dr Pranay reinforced this urgency, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Early detection is key to success, and every woman after 40 years of age should go for a mammogram yearly,” he advised.
To Sarah, being healthy again means waking up grateful for each new day, laughing sincerely, and hugging her son without fear.
“Do not fear early screening. A test doesn’t mean illness—it means protection. Every day you delay could make a big difference. Even if the diagnosis is hard, remember that cancer is not the end. It is a new beginning filled with faith and courage.”
After everything she has endured, Sarah feels it is her responsibility to be a voice of encouragement for women to get screened and to remind them that healing is not only physical but also emotional and spiritual.
“If I can ease the fear of even one woman, I’ll feel that I have achieved something truly meaningful.”
