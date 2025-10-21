When it comes to breast cancer, what you don’t know can hurt you.

For something that affects one in eight women worldwide, breast cancer remains shrouded in half-truths and fears that often delay diagnosis and treatment. Despite awareness drives and pink ribbons, misinformation continues to thrive — from whispers that mammograms are unsafe to the belief that only older women are at risk. As Dr. Rajul Matkar, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist who spreads regular awareness on breast cancer, puts it, “Every woman should be proactive about screening,” because when it comes to breast cancer, what you don’t know can hurt you. Here, she breaks down some of the most common misconceptions — and the truths that can save lives. 20 myths around breast cancer

'I don’t have a family history, so I can’t get breast cancer.' Fact: Most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history. While genetics play a role, lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors are equally important. Every woman should be proactive about screening. 'Only older women get breast cancer' Fact: Risk increases with age, but breast cancer can occur at any age. Women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are not immune, especially with rising lifestyle-related risks.

'A lump always means cancer' Fact: Most breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous), such as cysts or fibroadenomas. However, any new lump should be checked promptly to rule out malignancy. 'If I have no symptoms, I don’t need screening' Fact: Early breast cancer often has no symptoms at all. That’s why mammograms and clinical exams are crucial — they can detect changes before they’re felt.

'Mammograms cause cancer or are unsafe.' Fact: The radiation exposure from a mammogram is extremely low, comparable to a few weeks of natural background radiation. The benefits of early detection far outweigh any minimal risk.

'Breast cancer always means losing the breast.' Fact: Not anymore. Thanks to breast-conserving surgeries, reconstructive techniques, and targeted therapies, many women can keep their breast or restore its appearance.

'Men don’t get breast cancer.' Fact: Men can develop breast cancer, accounting for about 1% of cases. Awareness and timely diagnosis are important for them too.

'If I eat healthy and exercise, I’m completely safe.' Fact: Healthy habits reduce risk but don’t eliminate it entirely. Genetics, hormones, and chance still play roles, so vigilance is always key. 'Breast cancer always comes back.' Fact: With early detection and proper treatment, many women live long, healthy lives without recurrence. Survivorship is increasingly common and celebrated.

'Breast cancer equals a death sentence.' Fact: Absolutely not. When detected early, the survival rate exceeds 90%. Advances in diagnosis, treatment, and support mean there is hope — and healing — at every stage. 'Deodorants, bras, or underwire cause breast cancer.' Fact: There’s no scientific evidence linking deodorants, antiperspirants, or bras to breast cancer. These are persistent internet myths, but extensive studies have debunked them. 'If I have dense breasts, I’ll definitely get cancer.' Fact: Dense breast tissue can make mammograms harder to interpret and slightly increases risk, but it doesn’t mean cancer is inevitable. Women with dense breasts may need additional imaging, such as ultrasound or MRI. 'Breast cancer treatment always causes severe side effects.' Fact: Modern therapies are far more targeted and personalised. Side effects can often be managed with supportive care, lifestyle adjustments, and integrative approaches.

'Once treatment ends, life goes back to normal immediately.' Fact: Physical recovery may happen sooner than emotional healing. Many women experience anxiety, fear of recurrence, or body image issues. Support groups, counseling, and lifestyle medicine help with holistic recovery. 'If I’m breastfeeding, I can’t get breast cancer.' Fact: While breastfeeding lowers risk slightly, it does not make you immune. Any new lump during lactation should still be evaluated. 'Biopsies spread cancer.' Fact: This is a dangerous myth. Biopsies do not cause cancer to spread. They are essential for accurate diagnosis and life-saving treatment planning.

'Alternative medicine alone can cure breast cancer.' Fact: Natural and holistic approaches can support recovery, but they should never replace evidence-based medical treatment. Integrative care works best when both science and supportive therapies are combined safely. 'Breast cancer is always hereditary.' Fact: Only about 5–10% of breast cancers are hereditary (linked to BRCA1/2 and other genes). The majority occur sporadically, due to lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors.

'If I’ve had breast cancer once, I can’t get it again.' Fact: Recurrence is possible, even years later. Regular follow-ups, breast self-awareness, and ongoing lifestyle care remain important lifelong. 'Breast cancer awareness is only for women.' Fact: Awareness is for everyone — women, men, families, and communities. Early detection, emotional support, and stigma-free conversations save lives.

'Awareness isn’t just pink ribbons — it’s action' According to Dr. Ruhil Badiani, Cornerstone Clinic, some of the most dangerous myths are the ones that sound harmless. “Common misconceptions include believing breast cancer only affects older women or those with a family history, but anyone can be at risk," she explains. Another common misconception is that a lump must be painful to be serious, when in fact, most, but not all, early cancers are painless. Some women also think they don’t need screening if they feel healthy or have no symptoms, but regular mammograms are designed to detect changes long before they’re noticeable. "It’s also important to remember that men can develop breast cancer too, though it’s rare but can lead to late diagnosis and high mortality," she adds.

The first red flags to never ignore As both doctors explain: Any breast symptom, whether it’s a lump, tenderness, skin change, or nipple discharge, can be an early sign of breast cancer. However, the goal is actually to detect breast cancer before symptoms appear, which is why regular mammograms are so vital. A mammogram can pick up changes that are too small to feel or see, allowing treatment to start early when it’s most effective.

What people often overlook People tend to ignore having regular breast screening, this can be dangerous, as most breast cancers start quietly without any obvious signs, explains Dr Badiani. At the same time, some also dismiss small changes like a painless lump, skin dimpling, or nipple discharge, thinking they’re minor and hormonal fluctuations.

Breast cancer is not just a women’s issue — it’s a public health issue, a family issue, and a conversation that saves lives. Knowledge, not fear, is the most powerful defense. Sometimes, what you think you know about breast cancer can be the very thing that puts you at risk.

