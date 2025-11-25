Discovery Series 2025: UAE financial sector sees 15.8% of board roles held by women

Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said, “Our intention in publishing the 2025 Discovery Series: Women transforming financial services was to provide a clear, evidence-based picture of gender representation at senior levels in the UAE financial sector. In partnership with Grant Thornton UAE, we aim to shed light on how women are shaping governance, risk, and reform from within, and to identify the organisations setting the benchmark for inclusive leadership. As one of the most progressive sectors in the UAE, the financial industry has a significant responsibility to champion gender equity.”



“The findings aim to bring clarity, transparency and evidence-based visibility to a topic where strong sentiment exists, but accurate data is often lacking. The Chief Risk Officers and Heads of Internal Audit are an essential part of any financial organisation, and this study provides facts to inform action and change”, she added.