Hiten Lalwani, a 56-year-old professional, recalls how his son just kept trying to drink protein shakes, till he put his foot down. “I used to wonder if it was my fault, because when he was a child, I used to keep saying eat healthy for muscles. We didn’t know better.” Recalling from experience he explains, “We always praise strong, muscular men. We grew up with that idea, and anyone who looks thin is considered weak. That needs to change.”