Sheikh Nahyan congratulates UAE team on T20 World Cup qualification

Minister highlights progress of Emirates Cricket and nation’s sporting excellence
Dubai: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has congratulated the UAE national cricket team on qualifying for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, following their emphatic eight-wicket victory over Japan in the final Super Six match of the Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier held in Muscat on Thursday.
The win confirmed the UAE’s third appearance at the global tournament, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February–March 2026. The national side previously featured at the 2014 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup.
The UAE finished the Super Six stage with six points — two wins from four matches and two points carried over from their earlier group-stage win against Qatar — securing their place among the world’s elite cricketing nations.
Sheikh Nahyan praised the players and support staff for their dedication and spirit, calling the qualification a reflection of the UAE’s growing strength in international cricket.
“I am proud of our team’s performance and the discipline they have shown throughout this campaign,” Sheikh Nahyan said. “This success highlights the progress of Emirates Cricket and the UAE’s commitment to excellence in sport.”
He added that the achievement comes as part of the wider vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who has made youth and sport a national priority.
“Our sporting success reflects the UAE’s image as a nation of leadership, tolerance, and ambition — a country that nurtures talent and inspires future generations,” Sheikh Nahyan said.
The minister affirmed the ECB’s commitment to supporting the team with world-class training facilities, advanced preparation programmes, and international exposure ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
“We will continue investing in our players to ensure they represent the UAE with pride and perform at their best on the global stage,” he said.
The ECB will soon unveil a detailed preparation plan, including domestic and overseas training camps and warm-up fixtures, to ensure the national team enters the tournament fully prepared and competitive.
