“As cricketers, we can only control what happens on the field. We don’t think about things outside our control or even discuss them in the dressing room. Our focus is only on cricket,” said Kaur.

“The BCCI is aligned with the government, and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women,” the official stated.

“I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that country [Pakistan] remains unchanged. India will play the match in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is required under the MCC regulations will be done. Whether there will be handshakes or hugs, I cannot say at this moment,” said Saikia.

Following recent controversies during the Asia Cup in the UAE, questions have emerged about whether Indian players will engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. The men’s team had notably declined to shake hands with the Pakistan team during their matches in Dubai, leading to a media storm and a title celebration without a trophy.

