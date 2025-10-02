The much-anticipated clash between the two teams will be on Sunday in Colombo
Dubai: Expect high tension and more than just cricketing action this Sunday, as India prepare to face Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The much-anticipated match is already drawing attention for things that have been brewing for the past month.
Following recent controversies during the Asia Cup in the UAE, questions have emerged about whether Indian players will engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. The men’s team had notably declined to shake hands with the Pakistan team during their matches in Dubai, leading to a media storm and a title celebration without a trophy.
In an interview with BBC Stumped, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the issue but refrained from confirming whether handshakes would occur during the October 5 fixture.
“I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that country [Pakistan] remains unchanged. India will play the match in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is required under the MCC regulations will be done. Whether there will be handshakes or hugs, I cannot say at this moment,” said Saikia.
However, a report from PTI quoted a BCCI official saying that the Indian women’s team will follow the same protocol as the men’s team — meaning no handshakes, no group photos at the toss, and no post-match exchanges.
“The BCCI is aligned with the government, and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women,” the official stated.
Across the border, Pakistani media reports suggest their women’s team is preparing for the possibility of a continued boycott. Team manager Hina Munawar has reportedly sought guidance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on how to proceed if India abstains from traditional matchday etiquette.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not received any official instruction from the board. At the ICC captains’ press conference, she distanced herself from the political angle:
“As cricketers, we can only control what happens on the field. We don’t think about things outside our control or even discuss them in the dressing room. Our focus is only on cricket,” said Kaur.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox