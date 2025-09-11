GOLD/FOREX
It’s a first: All-female match officials’ panel announced for Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup will commence on September 30 with India taking on Sri Lanka in opener

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket, says ICC Chairman Jay Shah

Dubai: For the first time in its history, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has named an all-female panel of umpires and match officials for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup will commence on September 30 with India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opening game in Guwahati.

The panel features 14 umpires, including Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern, who will each be making their third Women’s World Cup appearance. Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton, who officiated the 2022 final in New Zealand when Australia claimed their seventh title, will be part of the tournament for the second time.

A group of four match referees — Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira — will bring diverse experience to the 13th edition of the tournament, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.

While all-female official panels were previously featured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the last two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups, this is the first time the Women’s Cricket World Cup will see an all-women officiating team.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the move as a historic step forward for women’s cricket. “This marks a defining moment in the journey of women’s cricket — one that we hope will lead to many more groundbreaking stories across the sport,” Shah said. “The inclusion of an all-women panel is not just a milestone; it reflects our strong commitment to advancing gender equity within cricket.”

He emphasised that the decision is more than symbolic. “It’s about visibility, opportunity, and creating role models who will inspire future generations. By showcasing top-level officiating on a global stage, we aim to prove that leadership in cricket knows no gender.”

“This is a new chapter for women’s cricket,” he concluded. “Its impact will go beyond the tournament, encouraging more women to pursue officiating and helping redefine what’s possible in the game.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
