Record prize money announced for Women's World Cup

Increase sees a monumental 297% rise from $3.5 million at last edition, held in 2022

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India against Australia was a popular series in women's cricket
Dubai: A record prize money of $13.88 million has been announced for the Women's Cricket World Cup that will be held both in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The increase sees a monumental 297 per cent rise from $3.5 million at the last edition, held in New Zealand in 2022.

The total prize pot surpasses that of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup from two years ago in India, which had a total prize money of $10 million.

"The increased prize money aligns with the ICC's strategy to focus on the growth of the women's game, and a decision to introduce pay parity was announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024," the ICC said in a release.

The winners of the 13th edition of the tournament, which is being held across five venues: Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka, will receive $4.48 million, a staggering 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was $4 million.

The runners-up will receive $2.24 million, an increase of 273 per cent in comparison to the $600,000 England won three years ago. The two losing semi-finalists will return home with $1.12 million each (up from $300,000 in 2022).

With each group-stage win, the winners will get $34,314. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home $700,000 each, and those in seventh and eighth place will earn $280,000. Each participating team is guaranteed an amount of $250,000.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said this was another step in the right direction as the world body prioritises women's cricket. "This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."

"The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women's game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves," he concluded.

