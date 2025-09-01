Record prize money announced for Women's World Cup

The winners of the 13th edition of the tournament, which is being held across five venues: Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Visakhapatnam in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka, will receive $4.48 million, a staggering 239 per cent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia when they won their seventh title three years ago. The winners' purse at the last Men's World Cup was $4 million.

"The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women's cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate. We call upon all stakeholders, fans, media, partners, and Member Boards, to join us in championing the women's game and ensuring it receives the recognition and respect it deserves," he concluded.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said this was another step in the right direction as the world body prioritises women's cricket. "This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women's cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple, women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally."

