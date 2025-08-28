This cricket league at India's Pulwama is an instant hit

The Pulwama Sports Stadium came alive as thousands of spectators gathered to witness the district's first-ever day-night cricket match. The atmosphere was electric, not just because of the game, but because of what it represented. The league, featuring 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir, marked a significant moment for the region.

“This is a youth-driven initiative,” Para added. “From the organisers and promoters to the players, everyone involved hails from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Our goal is to steer young people away from drugs, help them cope with depression caused by joblessness and uncertainty, and give them a reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow.”

Speaking to PTI, Para said, “Sports can be a bridge of hope and opportunity. This is more than a match — it’s a celebration of aspirations. This is the first time a day-night match is being held in Kashmir, especially in Pulwama. It marks a new beginning for our youth who have long struggled with unemployment and political instability.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.