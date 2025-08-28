This cricket league at India's Pulwama is an instant hit

Thousands turn up for the first-ever day-night match of the Royal Premier League
Dubai: The Royal Premier League was no ordinary cricket tournament — it symbolised a fresh start and a renewed sense of hope.
Held in Pulwama, a place that made headlines six years ago for a tragic terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, this time, the spotlight was on something far more uplifting.
The Pulwama Sports Stadium came alive as thousands of spectators gathered to witness the district's first-ever day-night cricket match. The atmosphere was electric, not just because of the game, but because of what it represented. The league, featuring 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir, marked a significant moment for the region.
For the people of Pulwama, this wasn’t just a cricket match — it felt like an international fixture. It was a symbol of resilience, unity, and hope for a better future.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para described it as “the start of a new innings” for the youth of the valley.
Speaking to PTI, Para said, “Sports can be a bridge of hope and opportunity. This is more than a match — it’s a celebration of aspirations. This is the first time a day-night match is being held in Kashmir, especially in Pulwama. It marks a new beginning for our youth who have long struggled with unemployment and political instability.”
The tournament opener saw Royal Goodwill face off against Sultan Springs Baramulla under the newly installed floodlights, with locals cheering on passionately from the stands — many experiencing such a spectacle in their hometown for the first time.
“This is a youth-driven initiative,” Para added. “From the organisers and promoters to the players, everyone involved hails from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Our goal is to steer young people away from drugs, help them cope with depression caused by joblessness and uncertainty, and give them a reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow.”
